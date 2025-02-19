Pritzker compares Trump Administration to Nazi regime during budget address

The Brief Governor JB Pritzker delivered his annual budget address, primarily focusing on proposals to address issues like prescription drug costs, medical debt, public school funding, and township government reduction. Pritzker spent significant time in his address warning of threats from the Trump administration, comparing attacks on federal prosecutors, spending programs, and DEI initiatives to the rise of Hitler and the Third Reich. While Pritzker has proposed cutting $330 million in healthcare funds for undocumented immigrants and relying on a $1.5 billion increase in tax revenue to help balance the budget, the long-term financial impact remains unclear.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave his annual budget address in Springfield on Wednesday, and largely overlooked was his plan to close a projected $3.2 billion budget gap—about half a percent of the total spending plan.

Pritzker's comments on Trump

What they're saying:

Instead, much of the focus shifted to the end of Pritzker’s nearly hour-long joint budget and State of the State address, where he warned of threats from the Trump administration.

He compared attacks on federal prosecutors, spending programs and DEI initiatives to events leading up to the rise of Hitler and the Third Reich.

"The authoritarian playbook is laid bare here," said Pritzker. "I just have one question. ‘What comes next?"’

"If you think I'm overreacting and sounding the alarm too soon, consider this: It took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, 8 hours and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional Republic," Pritzker added.

2026 Budget Proposal

What we know:

In his hour-long budget address, Pritzker also outlined proposals to lower prescription drug costs, cancel medical debt for Illinois residents, boost public school funding by the required $350 million, reduce the number of township governments and ban cell phones and screens in classrooms.

What remains unclear is how the state will close a $3.2 billion budget gap.

A portion will come from cutting $330 million in general revenue previously allocated for healthcare for undocumented immigrants, along with what the governor describes as an unexpected $1.5 billion increase in tax revenue.

McCombie and other Republicans slammed the governor's incendiary comments about Trump, and said the comments masked over what they characterize as a smoke and mirror spending plan.

"Increases of spending by $2 billion and masking a $3.2 billion deficit on paper is setting taxpayers up for a potential tax hike on May 31," said McCombie.

But Democratic leaders say the budget blueprint is responsible and fair for middle class residents, and are projecting they will pass it with or without Republican votes.

'You're seeing a significant uptick in our revenue numbers, so the governor was able to include new revenue projections in his budget, plus there were some things he did to close the gap to get to balance plus surplus," said Democratic Illinois House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch.

What's next:

Looming over the state are potential federal spending cuts affecting states like Illinois. This comes as Gov. Pritzker continues to position himself on the national stage as one of President Trump’s top critics—and a potential contender for higher office.