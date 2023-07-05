Pritzker commends local nonprofit's efforts in supporting Ukraine in war against Russia

A local nonprofit has garnered the attention of Governor JB Pritzker, as the organization is helping Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Pritzker recently visited the U-A Resistance Foundation's facility in Schiller Park, which partners with U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine. The organization houses emergency vehicles before they are shipped off to Ukrainian forces.

During the visit, the governor had the opportunity to sign his name on an SUV destined for Ukraine and witness other emergency vehicles scheduled for the 5,000-mile journey.

"I must say they are saving lives and especially young Lily Manson who came up with the idea to make this happen and whose father and she have worked together to make all of these ambulances an opportunity to save lives and Ukrainian lives in a terrible conflict," Pritzker said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In August, 13 ambulances will be sent, bringing the total to 51 ambulances, eight fire engines, and five SUVs sent since the conflict began in 2022.

The vehicles are transported by ship, and a team of Americans is deployed to drive them in Ukraine, delivering them to military units, hospitals, and fire departments.