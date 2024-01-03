Pritzker faces criticism over migrant housing spending

A group is slamming Governor J.B. Pritzker for how much money is being spent to house and care for migrants. This comes as a new intake center is set to open up in Chicago this month.

The group, Illinois Coalition for Affordable and Humane Migrant Management, called out Pritzker, saying the state has already spent $470 million in response to the migrant crisis. Then, late last year, they announced another $160 million to deal with the influx.

The state's new intake shelter center will be near Chicago's bus landing zone, where 220 people will be able to be housed in six heated tents that are now under construction in Little Village.

The state plans to increase staffing and services at the Little Village intake shelter, aiming to potentially decrease the number of newcomers in need of shelter by 10 percent.

The state is also partnering with New Life Centers to operate a temporary shelter at a Chicago hotel. This initiative aims to assist families who arrived during the recent surge around the holidays.