Pritzker: Data indicates Illinois is bending the curve in fight against COVID-19

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday revealed that new data indicates Illinois is "bending the curve" in its fight against COVID-19.

“As Dr. Ezike and I told you [Wednesday], the rate of rise is looking less and less exponential. That indicates to us that we are in fact bending the curve. There’s even some evidence that we may be moving towards a flatter curve, but we need to keep watching the data on a daily basis. Keep in mind, our case numbers and the dealth toll are still growing, and thus are fight must continue. And the data will show that those numbers are growing more slowly, and that’s a very good thing,” Pritzker said.

However, the governor later added, "Just because we're bending the curve, doesn’t mean it’s bending down yet."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, had said Wednesday that although cases of COVID-19 are still increasing in the state, the rate at which they are increasing is less than it was before.

“...although the numbers are still increasing, I will tell you that the rate at which they are increasing is less, and that is a good sign. We are not seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing before,” Dr. Ezike said. “But even as there may be some glimmers of hope, I say that physical distancing has to, must continue to be the way that we reduce the spread of this virus. Please stay home.”

Also on Thursday, Illinois health officials announced 1,344 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 16,422.

Advertisement

There are also another 66 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 528 people.

The virus has been reported in at least 78 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 66 new deaths announced Thursday, the youngest is a woman in her 30s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

On Wednesday, Illinois announced 82 additional deaths related to the virus, which was the largest single-day jump in deaths for the state so far.

RELATED: Experts at Rush University Medical Center see signs of success in fight against COVID-19

On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker announced that a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus.

The governor on Friday recommended for the first time that people wear face coverings when venturing outside.

“This virus can be spread through droplets, like when you sneeze or cough,” Pritzker said. “So, blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a commonsense way to do what’s right for everyone. The most important thing you could do frankly is stay home.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE