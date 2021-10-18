Pritzker dedicates Illinois highway in honor of fallen state trooper

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took part in a ceremony for the Trooper Richard G. Warner Memorial Highway on Monday.

A section of Route 53, which is runs in front of the Illinois State Police headquarters, was renamed to honor the state trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 1969.

Pritzker was joined by the Warner family and other state officials at the commemoration ceremony.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"With the establishment of the Trooper Richard G. Warner Memorial Highway, everyone who drives through this region will know his name – a fitting honor for a man who was a cornerstone of his community," Pritzker said.

Trooper Richard Warner was a 12-year veteran of the state police, and he was survived by his wife and four children. (Illinois State Police)

Warner was shot to death after responding to a traffic accident. He was a 12-year veteran of the state police and he was survived by his wife and four children.

Advertisement

Pritzker also announced that each state trooper who has lost their life in the line of duty will be honored with an official highway sign designation by Dec. 31, 2022.