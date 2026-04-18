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Pritzker gave another $5M to boost Stratton in Senate primary, records show

By Alex Ortiz
Published  April 18, 2026 11:41am CDT
2026 Midterm Elections
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Gov. JB Pritzker donated another $5 million to boost Juliana Stratton's U.S. Senate campaign ahead of last month's primary election.
    • Stratton has served as Pritzker's lieutenant governor for nearly two terms in Springfield.
    • The billionaire governor previously donated another $5 million to a pro-Stratton super PAC as well as more than $25 million to his own campaign.

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker donated another $5 million to a super PAC supporting his lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, in her successful U.S. Senate primary campaign.

By the numbers:

Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, had already given $5 million to the Illinois Future PAC last December to support Stratton as she took on U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was raking in a lot of campaign cash.

Earlier this year, Pritzker gave $3.5 million on Feb. 26 and then $1.5 million on March 3 to the pro-Stratton PAC, or political action committee, according to the latest federal campaign finance records.

RELATED: Who is Juliana Stratton? US Senate Democratic primary winner in Illinois

Stratton's Senate campaign directly raised nearly $4.8 million since April 2025, and the Illinois Future PAC received another $12.7 million, FEC data shows.

Krishnamoorthi, who was also seen as a top Democratic candidate for Senate, raised more than $30 million for his campaign, according to federal records.

Stratton ultimately won the Democratic primary race with 40% of the vote, to Krishnamoorthi’s 33% and Rep. Robin Kelly’s 18%. The lieutenant governor’s primary victory essentially ensures she will win in November’s general election against her Republican opponent, Don Tracy. 

Illinois has not elected a Republican U.S. senator since 2010.

What they're saying:

When asked by Capitol News Illinois about the impression that she’s an "extension" of Pritzker, Stratton said she’s her "own candidate" but also highlighted the policy achievements during their nearly two terms in office in Springfield.

"I’m proud of our partnership," Stratton said. "I’m proud to be connected with a governor who, to me, has been one of the best governors in the United States."

Pritzker won his own primary as he seeks a third term as governor, although he ran unopposed. He will again face Darren Bailey in the general election. 

The governor's prolific campaign spending included more than $25 million to his own campaign war chest ahead of the primary.

What's next:

The general election is Nov. 3.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Federal Election Commission, Capitol News Illinois and previous Fox Chicago reporting.

2026 Midterm ElectionsIllinois PoliticsJ.B. Pritzker