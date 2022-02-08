Pritzker expected to release exit plan for statewide mask mandate: report

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to release an exit plan Wednesday for the statewide mask mandate, according to the Sun-Times.

Pritzker said, "We have to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates" in schools — hinting at perhaps a different set of rules for students.

State Republicans are urging the governor to follow suit with other states like Oregon and California, that just announced plans to lift their requirements.

"Unnecessary chaos, those are the only words that can describe what we're dealing with because Gov. Pritzker continues to insist on ending these mandates only on his own terms," said State Rep. Tom Morrison.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Illinois Education Association issued a statement Tuesday, urging school districts not to remove masks just yet, citing the safety of students and staff.

Advertisement

Despite a downstate judge's ruling, the IEA says, "Districts should not make any rash decisions changing COVID safety requirements."