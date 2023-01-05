Pritzker highlights investments in early childhood education as top priority during second term

J.B. Pritzker says he will continue making early childhood development a top priority in his second term as Illinois governor.

While lawmakers were debating bills in Springfield, Pritzker traveled just south of the capitol building to Chatham where he met with preschoolers at Ball Elementary.

The visit highlighted investments that the Pritzker administration has made in early childhood education and childcare programs, including increasing per child funding for preschool and home-visiting services.

Pritzker says focusing dollars on Illinois' youngest children is one approach to improving the overall health and economic growth of the state.

"High school graduation and college attendance rates improve. Lifetime earnings go up, cost of health care goes down when you provide these services. Crime goes down, public safety improves, Pritzker said. "In other words, investing in our children and their families makes us a stronger state."

Pritzker says the state is now among the top 10 in the nation for childcare accessibility.

The governor is expected to include more funding for education in his budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year.