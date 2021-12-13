Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Illinois communities hit by storms, tornadoes

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for counties in central and downstate Illinois that were ravaged by recent storms and tornadoes.

The proclamation allows the state to shift more resources, equipment and personnel to communities impacted by the severe weather.

Six people were killed when a tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville on Saturday. High-speed winds also led to downed trees, power lines and additional damage.

"My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding," Pritzker said in a statement. "Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way."

Counties included in the disaster proclamation are Bond, Cass, Champaign, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell, and Woodford.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Edwardsville Community Foundation, and other nonprofits are also providing services to impacted residents in addition to help from the state.