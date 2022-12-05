Pritzker joins Gold Star families for Christmas tree lighting in Chicago

With 20 days until Christmas, Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton joined Gold Star families Monday for a Christmas tree lighting.

The holiday display in the Loop honors veterans and their families.

"Today we illuminate their stories, their sacrifice and their bravery with this tree lightning. And i also want to shine a light on you, the mothers, and fathers, and siblings who ensure our fallen soldiers' light burns bright day after day, and year after year," Stratton said.

Gold Star families in attendance of today's lighting were able to place a memorial ornament honoring their fallen loved one on the tree.

Governor Pritzker is also encouraging families to think of those serving overseas during this holiday season.