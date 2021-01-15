Pritzker lifts Tier III COVID mitigations for 3 regions of Illinois

Gov. J.B Pritzker announced on Friday three regions of Illinois will be removed from the Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations he implemented during a surge of cases in November.

Regions 1, 2, and 5 met the metrics Friday required to roll back to Tier 2 mitigations, which is effective immediately. Region 11, which includes Chicago, remains under Tier 3 mitigation.

All regions of Illinois will now be able to move backwards through Tier 3, Tier 2 and Tier 1, which would include the return of limited-capacity indoor dining and bar service. The next stage would be a return to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan

The eleven regions of Illinois have been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20. Some of the restrictions have included reduced capacity for outdoor dining, the shutdown of indoor dining and the closure of museums and casinos.

Regions moving to Tier 2 mitigations have met the following metrics:

Greater than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available

Have a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days

Have shown declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.

Friday's announcement came minutes after officials announced that a more contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in the United Kingdom late last year has been found in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 6,642 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,059,324. An additional 123 deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 18,049.

This story is developing...