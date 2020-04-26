Pritzker on video allegedly showing packed Chicago party: 'You are putting everyone in danger'

A video allegedly showing a massive gathering of people inside a Chicago house has gone viral for its disregard of social distancing orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governor of Illinois said he was concerned.

"I have not seen the video, though I did hear about it," Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday. "By doing that, not social distancing, you are literally putting everyone around you in danger. All of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger."

Chicago Police said Sunday that they are aware of the video but could not "authenticate the nature or location of the gathering," according to Luis Agostini from CPD News Affairs. Fox 32 Chicago could also not independently confirm the video was taken in Chicago.

"You might feel just fine, you will go home, you will give it to people at home," said Pritzker. "You are a spreader of COVID-19. I would suggest that all of those people have violated the intention of the order but they also have violated the trust of their friends and family."

The video comes days after Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order through May 30.

The order is meant to keep people from venturing out and interacting in crowds, an easy means of transmission for the coronavirus.

The state of Illinois reported Sunday that there have been 43,903 cases of coronavirus in the state. It is in 96 of the state's 102 counties. As of Sunday afternoon, there are an additional 59 lives lost for a total of 1,933 deaths. Over the last 24 hours, 13,335 tests were conducted.