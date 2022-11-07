Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood

Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood.

The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money."

The all-male charter schools have long been known for a near 100 percent college acceptance rate.

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton sent a letter to Pritzker last week asking him to intervene.

The letter was also signed by the Chair of the Illinois State Board of Education.