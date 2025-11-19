Pritzker meets Pope Leo XIV during visit to Vatican

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Gov. JB Pritzker

The Brief Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and the first American pope, met with Gov. JB Pritzker and the first lady at the Vatican. Pritzker praised the pontiff’s message of hope and unity, saying it resonates with people across Illinois. Leo, long known for his advocacy for migrants and his decades of service in Peru and Chicago, has led the Catholic Church since May.



Gov. JB Pritzker shared photos on Wednesday of meeting Pope Leo XIV, saying he felt honor and reverence for the new pontiff.

Pritzker and his wife, MK, posed for photos with the Chicago-native who has led the Catholic Church since being elected in May.

What they're saying:

"It was an honor for MK and me to meet with Pope Leo XIV – a son of Illinois – to express the pride and reverence of the people of this great state. Pope Leo XIV’s message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions," the post read.

Leo, 70, has been outspoken in his support for detained migrants in the United States and has also made statements questioning what it really means to be considered "pro-life."

Leo has received visits and gifts from several Illinoisans since taking the helm of the Church, including a White Sox baseball hat, a "Da Pope" shirt and even a custom ping pong table.

The backstory:

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, is the first American pope. He grew up in south suburban Dolton.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 before taking his solemn vows and studying theology at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago in 1982.

By 1985 he joined the Augustinian mission in Peru, where he served as chancellor of the Territorial Prélature of Chulucanas for one year.

Between 1987 and 1988, he returned to the U.S., where he served as pastor for vocations and director of missions for the Augustinian Province of Chicago, before he returned to Peru for another 10 years to head the Augustinian seminary in Trujillo and teach Cannon Law.

Eventually, he made his way back to his hometown, where, in 1999, he was elected provincial prior of the "Mother of Good Counsel" in Chicago.

Prevost, 69, was twice elected prior general, or top leader, of the Augustinians, the 13th century religious order founded by St. Augustine. Francis clearly had an eye on him for years, moving him from the Augustinian leadership back to Peru in 2014 to serve as the administrator and later archbishop of Chiclayo.