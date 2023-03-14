Pritzker proposes $100M investment into higher education in Illinois

Illinois could see the largest increase in education funding over two decades.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing a $100 million investment into higher education and has been visiting community colleges across the state to promote the idea.

On Tuesday morning, Pritzker went to a community college in downstate Normal, saying the additional funding would cover all tuition and fees.

"With an additional $100 million directed to the MAP Grant Program, a student can pair our state support with a Federal Pell Grant and pay for college with no loans, and debt, required," said Pritzker.

MAP grants, or the Monetary Award Program, are funded by the state.

For the first time ever, every student who was eligible for a MAP Grant this year and applied for it — got it, according to the governor.