Pritzker reaches agreement with teachers unions on COVID sick days

By FOX 32 News
Published 
J.B. Pritzker
Gov. Pritzker vetoed legislation Monday that would have guaranteed sick days for teachers and school employees with COVID-19.

Pritzker said he instead came to an agreement with teachers unions to limit compensation for workers who are fully vaccinated.

The protection bill passed in Springfield in October, but stalled over concerns that it would give people incentive to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine.