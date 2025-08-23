Pritzker responds to reports Pentagon plans military deployment to Chicago

The Brief A Washington Post report says the Pentagon has been planning a September deployment of several thousand National Guard members to Chicago, though no official request has been made to Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker strongly rejected the idea, accusing former President Donald Trump of politicizing the military and vowing to protect Illinois’ sovereignty and residents. Pritzker said Illinois has not requested federal intervention, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has not yet commented on the reported plan.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has responded after reports say the Pentagon plans a military deployment to Chicago.

What we know:

According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon has planned a military deployment to Chicago for weeks. It could include mobilizing a few thousand members of the National Guard in September.

Pritzker posted on X in response to this report saying, "Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he's causing families. We'll continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect Illinoisans."

The governor continued, "The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the @IL_Natl_Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders."

In his final message, Pritzker said, "The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has not publicly responded to these reports.