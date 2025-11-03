Pritzker ‘looking at’ so-called ‘right to die’ bill passed by Illinois lawmakers

The Brief Gov. Pritzker said he was still "looking at" a bill that would grant terminally ill patients the right to get medication to end their own life. The right would only apply to patients with six months or less to live and who are deemed mentally capable. Pritzker said the passage of the bill took him by surprise, but expressed sympathy with patients.



Gov. JB Pritzker did not say whether he would sign a bill that would allow for terminally ill patients to seek medical aid to end their own life, but said he was "examining" the legislation passed by lawmakers.

What we know:

The comments come just days after the Illinois State Senate passed S.B. 1950, also known as Deb’s Law, sending it to Pritzker’s desk for his signature to enact the bill into law.

"I’m looking at it. It was something that I didn’t expect and didn’t know was going to be voted on, so we’re examining it, even now," Pritzker said when asked at a press gaggle.

If enacted, the bill would allow terminally ill patients who are mentally capable and have a prognosis of six months or less to live to receive prescription medication that would end their lives, according to advocates.

The bill is named for Debra Robertson, a Lombard woman who has terminal cancer and has advocated for a right to die on her own terms for years.

When asked generally about the issue of end-of-life options for terminally ill patients, Pritzker expressed sympathy for them and their loved ones.

"Look, I know how terrible it is that someone in the last six months of their life can be experiencing terrible pain and anguish and I know people who have gone through that," the governor said. "I know people whose family members have gone through that and so it hits me deeply and makes me wonder about how we can alleviate the pain that they’re going through."

If Pritzker signs the bill, it would become law nine months afterward.