Pritzker on shortlist for VP as DNC opens virtual voting to nominate Harris

The Democratic National Committee has opened virtual voting to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee. This vote is one of two major decisions that need to be made before the Democratic National Convention starts on August 19.

As the nomination process unfolds, the Harris vetting team reportedly met twice this week with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who is on a shortlist of finalists for the vice-presidential slot. The list of potential running mates also includes Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The news of Pritzker's consideration comes as he released a video on Thursday highlighting the Democratic Party’s achievements in Illinois. The video touts legislative victories such as the expansion of abortion access, the groundbreaking of a new quantum computing campus, and the enactment of an assault weapons ban.

Meanwhile, crews have begun transforming the interior of the United Center in Chicago into a political convention hall for the upcoming DNC.

The virtual delegate roll call voting, which began on Thursday, will continue through Monday. This virtual process replaces the traditional in-person roll call. Harris has already secured more than enough pledged delegates to clinch the nomination.

FOX 32 reached out to the Pritzker campaign regarding reports of his meetings with Harris’ vetting team but received no response.