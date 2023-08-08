Pritzker signs bill to ban single-use Styrofoam in state agencies, universities

In a few years, you can say goodbye to single-use Styrofoam.

A bill banning state agencies and universities from selling or distributing them has been signed by Governor JB Pritzker.

The law also requires state agencies to track their purchases of single-use plastic foodware for one year. They have to submit a report of their findings to the governor and the General Assembly.

This goes into effect at the start of 2025.