Pritzker signs bill to ban single-use Styrofoam in state agencies, universities

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - In a few years, you can say goodbye to single-use Styrofoam.

A bill banning state agencies and universities from selling or distributing them has been signed by Governor JB Pritzker.

The law also requires state agencies to track their purchases of single-use plastic foodware for one year. They have to submit a report of their findings to the governor and the General Assembly.

This goes into effect at the start of 2025.