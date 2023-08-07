Pritzker signs bill to explore new state flag for Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker on Monday signed a bill to begin the process of looking into a new state flag for Illinois.

The bill – SB1818 – creates the Illinois Flag Commission, whose primary task is to develop potential designs for the state's new flag.

By September of next year, the commission will select up to 10 new designs to present to the General Assembly.

"Our state flag demonstrates who we are as one Illinois, uplifting our history and our values. This bill will ensure the Illinois flag continues to be a symbol of progress and the ideals we uphold with the utmost honor," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

"With the creation of the next flag of our state, we are ushering in a new era that will represent every Illinoisan and commemorate how far we have come so we may go even further together."

Illinois has had only two state flag designs throughout its 205-year history.