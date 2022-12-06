Pritzker signs series of amendments, clarifications to the SAFE-T Act

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a series of amendments and clarifications to the SAFE-T Act Tuesday.

According to state officials, the bill now clarifies multiple aspects of the SAFE-T Act, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois starting Jan. 1.

Changes to the Act now clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads.

The amendments were created to ensure that individuals who pose a risk to the community aren’t released from jail just because they are able to pay bail while people without financial means sit in jail regardless of whether they pose a risk at all, officials said.