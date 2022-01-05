Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker to work remotely after close contact with employee who tested positive for COVID

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
J.B. Pritzker
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday he will work remotely after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues to spread across the state.

The governor's office said Pritzker came into close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for the virus.

Pritzker, who is fully-vaccinated and has received his booster shot, tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning but will work remotely out of an abundance of caution, his office said in a statement.

Pritzker said he plans to take meetings remotely through Sunday.

The governor's office encouraged resident to visit Vaccines.gov to find a location to receive a vaccine or booster dose. To find your nearest testing location, click here.