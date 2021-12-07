Pritzker tours new Jewel-Osco 'micro-fulfillment center' in Westmont
WESTMONT, Ill. - On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker got a special tour of a new Jewel-Osco fulfillment center in Westmont.
It’s called a "micro-fulfillment center." Here's how it works.
Using artificial intelligence, the area is kept stocked with about 60 percent of the items in a typical grocery store.
The workers then grab those non-perishable items, combine the orders with meat, vegetables and other perishables from the grocery store next door, and send them out.
It’s fast-paced work.
"We employ 27 associates in the e-commerce operation. We have the capability of processing up to a thousand orders a day," said Jewel-Osco president Mike Withers.
Advertisement
Jewel-Osco says they plan to open a similar "micro-fulfillment center" at the Roosevelt and Canal store next year.