Pritzker tours new Jewel-Osco 'micro-fulfillment center' in Westmont

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker got a special tour of a new Jewel-Osco fulfillment center in Westmont.

It’s called a "micro-fulfillment center." Here's how it works.

Using artificial intelligence, the area is kept stocked with about 60 percent of the items in a typical grocery store.

The workers then grab those non-perishable items, combine the orders with meat, vegetables and other perishables from the grocery store next door, and send them out.

It’s fast-paced work.

"We employ 27 associates in the e-commerce operation. We have the capability of processing up to a thousand orders a day," said Jewel-Osco president Mike Withers.

Jewel-Osco says they plan to open a similar "micro-fulfillment center" at the Roosevelt and Canal store next year.