Coronavirus in Chicago
Pritzker wearing mask indoors again as concerns over Delta variant grow

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is wearing a mask again indoors as concerns over the Delta COVID-19 variant grow.

Pritzker took part in a business center opening in North Lawndale on Monday, and kept his mask on the whole time along with his staff.

He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and to keep their masks with them.

"Just out of an abundance of caution I wanted to wear a mask today. We have a number of people here and I thought it was appropriate to do so," Pritzker said. "We're all making judgement calls. I think when we leave our home every day, I would encourage everybody, whether you're vaccinated or not, to bring your mask with you. You know what the guidelines are across the state of Illinois and use your mask accordingly."

Pritzker encouraged residents to keep their masks with them at all times in the event they find themselves in a heavily crowded area where it may be uncertain who's been vaccinated and who hasn't.