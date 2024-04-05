Pro-Palestinian rally planned in Chicago Friday amid Israel-Hamas tensions

Pro-Palestinian supporters plan to rally outside of the Ogilvie Transportation Center on Friday.

The protesters chose the location, at 500 West Madison, as it's where the Consulate General of Israel's office is.

Organizers from a group called, "People United Against Oppression" say they hold this rally annually to advocate for Palestinians in Gaza.

This year, they say the event is even more important to them amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The pressure is building after the charitable organization, World Central Kitchen, lost seven team members from an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that it was a tragic accident, leading to the Israeli military to dismiss several officers.

"The importance today is nothing like before, since we are witnessing this genocide taking place in Gaza, where tens of thousands of men, women and children are being murdered," said Rabbi Dovid Feldman. "What happened on Oct. 7, even though nobody condones it, nobody is happy about it… This is the result, a tragic result, of decades of occupation in Palestine."

The Consulate General of Israel is closed for the day.

We have reached out to a spokesperson in response to the rally, but we are still waiting to hear back.