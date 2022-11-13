Property taxes going up in this Chicago suburb

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 News
St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Just like everything else, property taxes are going up in St. Charles.

City property taxes will go up by about three-and-a-half percent next year.

The Daily Herald says a government committee recommended approving the increase.

In real dollars, if your home is worth $300,000, that would equal an extra $24 a year on your tax bill.

St. Charles says it needs to pay increased costs for police and firefighter pension funds.