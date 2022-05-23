Proposed Chicago casino gets approval from City Council special committee

A special committee gave overwhelming approval Monday to a proposed Chicago casino.

Opponents continued to cast doubt on revenue projections and warned of severe traffic congestion at a Near North Side site slated to house a temporary casino next year.

The old Medinah Temple sits empty now, after several makeovers failed in recent years. The City Council member whose ward includes the 600 North Wabash site notes Bally's expects thousands of gamblers a day at a temporary casino and predicts severe gridlock.

"There is simply not enough right of way to fit the rideshare, the vehicular pickup and drop-off, loading, shuttle buses, charter buses, and limousines around this one-block site," said 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly.

Reilly said local community groups are also worried about criminal gangs already preying on people who use neighborhood garages.

"As it stands today, they're very unsafe. We have a lot of criminal incidents in these garages today," Reilly said.

In the end, a special committee on the casino proposal voted overwhelmingly in favor of it, with members arguing the city desperately needs the money to bolster police and fire pension funds.

"Would they be motivated to work harder if we messed around with their pensions? I don't think so, right? So, it's about public safety," said Alderman Walter Burnett.

The full City Council is expected to vote the casino proposal up or down on Wednesday.