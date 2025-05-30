Prosecutors calling for 12.5 years of prison, $1.5M fine for Mike Madigan

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 12½-year prison sentence and a $1.5 million fine for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his corruption case.

The Brief Federal prosecutors are recommending a 12½-year prison sentence and a $1.5 million fine for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his corruption case. Prosecutors cited Madigan’s "obstructive conduct and lying on the witness stand" as factors supporting the proposed sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for two weeks from Friday.



What we know:

In pre-sentencing documents filed this week, prosecutors cited Madigan’s "obstructive conduct and lying on the witness stand" as factors supporting the proposed sentence.

Madigan, 83, was convicted in February on charges including bribery and conspiracy.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.