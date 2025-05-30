Expand / Collapse search

Prosecutors calling for 12.5 years of prison, $1.5M fine for Mike Madigan

By Fox 32 Digital
Published  May 30, 2025 9:46pm CDT
Politics
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors are recommending a 12½-year prison sentence and a $1.5 million fine for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his corruption case.

What we know:

In pre-sentencing documents filed this week, prosecutors cited Madigan’s "obstructive conduct and lying on the witness stand" as factors supporting the proposed sentence.

Madigan, 83, was convicted in February on charges including bribery and conspiracy.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

