Prospect Heights buzzing with 80,000 new bees

ComEd launched a sweet project in Prospect Heights Thursday.

The community is buzzing with 80,000 new bees.

Many people don't know that ComEd has 500 acres of native habitat.

They are expanding on that conservation project by hosting honey bees.

It's the third year for the program, and it's part of their commitment to restore and protect wildlife.

Sara Race is the Principal Environmental Program Manager at ComEd.

"Honey bees are not native to Illinois, but they do help pollination. We all, all the citizens and our customers rely on pollinators — we would not have a third of our food," said Race.

The honey produced by the bees will be donated to a local food pantry.