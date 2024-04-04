Prospect Heights detective reunites stolen Rolex with New York man

A New York man has been reunited with a cherished gift, thanks to the efforts of the Prospect Heights Police Department!

On March 11, an individual was arrested for DUI in Prospect Heights. During the inventory of the vehicle, several items were discovered, including a Rolex watch.

When questioned about the Rolex, the individual claimed to have no knowledge of its ownership. Subsequently, the watch was collected and inventoried by the police.

Upon closer examination, officers noted that the watch was set to Pacific Daylight Time and had initials and a date engraved on the back.

Prospect Heights Detective Zitkus was able to locate a serial number and reached out to Rolex to determine the owner of the watch. To her pleasant surprise, there was a match!

Zitkus then contacted an elderly gentleman who expressed great joy upon learning about the recovered Rolex. The gentleman explained that the watch held significant sentimental value to him and his family. He recounted how his wife had gifted him several timepieces throughout their life together, and this particular one was given to him on his 65th birthday. The couple, now celebrating their 62nd year of marriage, cherished the watch deeply.

The gentleman recounted that in February, while visiting their children in California from New York, he left the watch in a locked locker at the gym. Upon returning from his workout, he discovered the timepiece missing along with other belongings.

Upon receiving Detective Zitkus's call regarding the Rolex, both the man and his wife thanked the Prospect Heights Police Department for their diligent efforts in retrieving the treasured gift.



