Protesters block traffic in Chicago to raise awareness about violence against Black women

A large group of demonstrators raised awareness about violence against Black women by blocking traffic at the intersection of Ida B. Wells and Michigan Avenue Wednesday night.

The group of at least 200 people sat silently on the pavement for eight hours -- one hour for every day Black Lives Matter activist 19-year-old Toyin Salau was missing before she was found raped and murdered in Florida.

Protest organizers with Blck Rising said no one went looking for Salau and the police did not issue any sort of missing persons report about her disappearance for a week, earlier this month.

“This was a silent protest because it symbolizes silence that occurs when Black women go missing everyday – that is why,” said Anaiet, one organizer of Wednesday’s demonstration.

The group said there is currently 64,000 missing Black women and nobody is looking for them.

A man has been charged in the death of Salou.