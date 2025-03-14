Protesters rally against Elon Musk in Schaumburg, call for Tesla boycott

Protesters in Schaumburg rallied against Elon Musk on Friday, accusing him of endangering democracy and calling for a boycott of Tesla.

Tesla Protest in Schaumburg

What we know:

Demonstrators lined Golf Road, holding signs that read "Save Democracy" as they aimed to grab the attention of passing motorists.

More than a dozen people participated, seeking to raise awareness of Musk’s controversial role in the White House.

The group encountered a few agitators but continued to rally.

The movement, called "Tesla Takedown," bills itself as a peaceful protest. Organizers urged people to sell their Tesla vehicles and dump their Tesla stock.

Under President Donald Trump, Musk now leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with cutting wasteful spending.

As a result, thousands of federal workers have been laid off. While some see Musk’s reforms as necessary, critics argue his business ties pose conflicts of interest and raise concerns about the future of Social Security and public health.

Musk has projected $2 trillion in spending cuts by July of next year.

What's next:

Hundreds of Tesla Takedown protests have already taken place worldwide, drawing thousands of participants.

This weekend alone, at least five rallies are planned in Chicago and the suburbs.