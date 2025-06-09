Protesters rally in Chicago against ICE raids, call out alleged CPD involvement

The Brief Protesters rallied outside CPD headquarters and Daley Plaza on Monday, denouncing ICE raids and any CPD involvement. Demonstrations remained peaceful, with signs reading "Abolish ICE" and chants like "Stop Trump, No Kings." Rep. Chuy García condemned recent immigrant arrests in Chicago, calling them illegal; another protest is planned at Federal Plaza.



Demonstrators gathered outside Chicago Police Department headquarters Monday evening to protest immigration enforcement and denounce any involvement by local police in federal immigration raids.

What we know:

About a dozen protesters held signs reading "No mass deportations" and "Abolish ICE" as they rallied on the city’s South Side.

Organizers said the demonstration was peaceful and aimed to show solidarity with immigrant communities.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling has previously said CPD is not assisting Homeland Security agents with immigration raids.

Around 6 p.m., a separate group of protesters held signs on an overpass above DuSable Lake Shore Drive that read, "Stop Trump, No Kings."

Earlier in the day, immigrant advocacy groups and labor organizers rallied at Daley Plaza, where roughly 100 people condemned recent immigration enforcement actions.

U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García called last week’s arrests of more than a dozen immigrants in Chicago "illegal," saying the individuals were detained after routine check-ins.

"ICE raids. People abducted from jobs, from homes, from community spaces. Ripping parents apart from their children. Kidnapping people. Showing up to what they thought was a routine check-in at ICE. National Guard patrolling our communities like we were the oppressors. This is cruelty with intent. You don't belong here is what they're telling us. Well, we have a message for you. We're not going anywhere," Garcia said.

What's next:

The protests in Chicago come as tensions rise nationwide. In Los Angeles, hundreds have taken to the streets in response to President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard amid ongoing ICE operations.

Another demonstration is planned at Federal Plaza later this week.