Proud Boy from Aurora bragged he ‘bonked 2 cops,’ pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role

A member of the Proud Boys from Aurora admitted he bragged about his "rally cry" and that he "bonked 2 cops" during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the event.

James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott faced what appeared to be the most serious charges brought against an Illinois resident in connection with the Capitol breach. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Federal guidelines call for a sentence of roughly three or four years in prison, according to Elliot’s plea agreement. Such a sentence would far surpass what other Illinois residents have so far faced for their role in the riot.

Elliott has also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution. His sentencing is set for Feb. 10.

A federal grand jury indicted Elliott late in 2021. Authorities accused him of beckoning rioters at the Capitol toward a police line, thrusting a flagpole toward officers, and repeatedly yelling "Patriots, what is your occupation? Ah-ooh! Ah-ooh!"

It was a reference to the war movie "300."

During the riot, Elliot wore a helmet, goggles, a ballistic vest, hard-knuckle gloves, a radio and a Thor’s hammer pendant, records show. The Aurora man also carried a U.S. flag on a pole featuring the words "We the People" and a Greek phrase that translates roughly to "Come and take them," according to the feds.

Elliott is the only known member of the Proud Boys from Illinois charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Elliott admitted his membership in the group as part of his plea Wednesday.

An image alleged to depict James Robert Elliott of Aurora during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

The feds describe the Proud Boys as a nationalist organization, and they note that its own members call it a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists."

A former leader of the group, Jeremy Bertino, pleaded guilty last month to seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol breach. Five others face trial next month.

The Chicago Sun-Times obtained a 53-page affidavit written by an FBI agent that laid out the case against Elliott. The agent noted that Elliott dressed almost entirely in black on Jan. 6, 2021, just as a leader of the Proud Boys suggested members of the group might do.

During the riot, around 1:30 p.m., the affidavit says a large group of violent protesters tried to breach barriers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Authorities used riot-control munitions to discourage the crowd, and several exploded near Elliott.

Nevertheless, the agent wrote that Elliott urged the crowd forward and yelled his "Patriots" mantra as he thrust his flagpole into the air.

A short time later, the rioters tried to break through the barrier. And that’s when the agent said Elliott swung his flagpole at officers at least twice.

The first time, Elliot swung the flagpole in a downward motion, the agent wrote. Then, he thrust the pole horizontally at an officer’s face.

Later, the agent said Elliott moved to the base of the inauguration scaffolding at the Capitol. Elliott checked on another rioter after a munition exploded nearby, then advanced under the scaffolding, where he yelled out his "Patriots" mantra once again, according to the affidavit.

Elliott was repelled by gas and was stopped from advancing further toward the Capitol, according to his plea agreement.

After the riot, Elliott sent text messages describing his "rally cry" from the movie "300," bragging that "the crowd chant that and push with me," according to his plea agreement.

He also wrote, "Oh dude wana know one more two thing? I bonked 2 cops…never thought I’d say that lol."

The FBI affidavit also made reference to photos apparently taken of Elliott while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck. The agent wrote that the former leader of the Northern Illinois Proud Boys could be seen in the truck’s passenger seat.

A prosecutor told a judge last December that chemical irritant and bear spray were found in a backpack belonging to Elliott.

Elliott is among at least 32 known Illinois residents charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. Twenty-three of them have now pleaded guilty, and five have been sentenced to short periods of time behind bars.