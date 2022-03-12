The Proviso District 209 teacher strike continues, with classes canceled on Monday, March 14.

The teachers, whose schools are located in Cook County, have been on strike over money and class size.

The two sides met with a federal mediator on Friday for more than six hours, the district said.

Proviso District 209 has students from ten communities at three high schools:

Proviso East High School in Maywood serves students from Broadview, Forest Park , Maywood, and Melrose Park

Proviso West High School in Hillside serves students from Bellwood, Berkeley, Broadview, Hillside , Northlake, Stone Park, and Westchester.

Proviso Mathematics and Science Academy is located in Forest Park.

