New Illinois law automatically sets up expungement hearings for juveniles

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law on Friday aimed at simplifying juvenile expungement in Illinois.

Senate Bill 3463 amends the Juvenile Court Act to automatically set up an expungement hearing for juveniles.

Previously, the law didn’t mandate automatic hearings, so juveniles had to schedule their own hearings two years after their case. The new law streamlines the process and helps make things a lot easier for them, Pritzker said.

Judges would receive updated information about a juvenile, reducing the likelihood of needing to schedule multiple court dates.

"By cutting red tape and creating a process where expungement is more accessible, we can create more opportunities for more people who perhaps made a mistake when they were young, as we all have. This is a step in the right direction and I am proud to sign this legislation," Pritzker said.

Illinois became the 23rd state that will automatically expunge a juvenile's record in certain circumstances.

The law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.