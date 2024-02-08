'We just want answers': Public shut out of meeting over BP leak in Whiting

The open forum on BP's environmental impact in Whiting, Indiana, abruptly ended when the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) meeting faced unexpected opposition.

As concerned residents gathered at East Chicago Central High School for the public meeting, tensions ran high.

However, hopes of airing grievances and seeking answers were dashed when the school superintendent and board didn’t want cameras recording the proceedings.

"They had concerns about the media being present," said Allen Carter, Indiana Department of Environmental Management communications director.



The meeting, intended to address the renewal of TV permits for BP in Whiting, was a critical opportunity for state officials to discuss the draft air permit and address community concerns.

Unfortunately, the actions taken by school authorities hindered any progress toward transparency and accountability.



"This community really deserves to thrive. It's mostly black, brown and low-income. They've had it," said Susan Thomas, from local environmental group, Just Transition Northwest Indiana. "Their health matters."

A leak from a storage container on January 18th released a foul smell into the air, affecting communities as far as 24 miles away in Tinley Park and other South Suburbs.

Then, on Feb. 1st, a power disruption led to increased flaring at the facility, causing dark smoke to fill the sky.

While flaring is a safety measure, residents reported feeling sick and exposed as a result.

"If no one else gets an alert, the schools should have an alert in East Chicago, Hammond, and Whiting," said Carlotta Blake-King, a school board trustee with the School City of Hammond.



"Our children were experiencing headache. I am here to ask what happened," Blake-King said.



With the refinery now set to shut down for three weeks for inspection following the power outage, questions linger about the safety protocols in place and the potential risks posed to surrounding communities.

Even city leaders in East Chicago, Indiana, find themselves grappling with unanswered questions in the wake of these incidents.

"We just want answers," said Monica Guzman-Gonzalez, 1st District trustee with East Chicago, Indiana.

