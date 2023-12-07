Pullman has special connection with 'The Polar Express' film

Did you know that you can get to the North Pole without even leaving Chicago?

That is if you believe in the magic of "The Polar Express."

It may be called the North Pole, but it's actually on the far South Side of Chicago in the historic Pullman neighborhood.

If you've ever seen the 2004 holiday classic "The Polar Express," featuring Tom Hanks, you may recognize that the buildings in Pullman look quite similar.

In the film, the Polar Express train arrives there and they first go over a series of arches. Now, take a look at the arches in the Pullman neighborhood's Market Hall. Look familiar?

"Once you see the arches at market hall, you'll identify it with the arches used in ‘The Polar Express,'" said Pullman volunteer Tom McMahon.

The magical train then arrives under the North Pole's central clocktower, which is identical to Pullman's central clock tower, off 111th Street.

"The clocktower, our predominant building in Pullman, is featured as the predominant building in the North Pole," McMahon said. "So, you don't have to go to the North Pole. Come to Pullman and you're there!"

The film's famed director, Robert Zemekis grew up four blocks from Pullman, when it was still a working factory, just like the North Pole where Santa's elves are working full-tilt to get ready for Christmas.

"I just think that he understood the idea of using an industrial area for his backdrop for the North Pole," McMahon said.

The striking resemblance is all documented in a picture book called "The Art of the Polar Express."

Saturday may be the perfect time to visit the North Pole that is Pullman.

It's hosting its annual Holiday Traditions Celebration, with tree-lighting, carols, ornament making and most importantly, an appearance by Santa himself, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.