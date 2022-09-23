Pumpkin patches to visit this fall throughout Chicagoland
CHICAGO - Fall is finally here.
Pumpkin patches are opening from the city to the suburbs giving Chicagoans their pick of the litter.
Here's a list of a few places to visit while searching for the perfect pumpkin.
1. Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest
Located in Homer Glen, Bengtson's offers family friendly rides, a petting zoo and meals on site. From apple cider donuts to award-winning BBQ, there's something for everyone. This year the farm is going cashless. This location is open now through Oct. 31.
13341 W. 151st St.
Homer Glen, IL 60491
2. County Line Orchard
Venture to Hobart, Ind. for a fall apple orchard experience. The Big Barn is open daily, and the Pumpkin Patch opens for the season on Sept. 24.
200 S County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN 46342
3. Didier Farms
This Lake County farm has tons to offer this season. Grab a fall treat and some fresh veggies at the farmstand and bakery. Pumpkinfest runs now until Oct. 30.
16678 Aptakisic Rd.
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
4. Goebberts's Farm Pingree Grove
Goebbert's has been in the farm market since 1948. The farms second location in Pingree Grove features a pumpkin themed attractions, beer bin, haunted house and much more. The fall festivities will continue through Oct. 31.
42W813 Reinking Rd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
5. Heap's Giant Pumpkin Farm
Head over to Minooka for hayrides, corn mazes and unique playgrounds for the kids. The farm is open daily through Oct. 31.
4853 US Highway 52
Minooka, IL 60447
6. Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up
Check out downtown Chicago's largest fall and Halloween festival located in the Goose Island neighborhood. The pop-up is open now through Oct. 31.
1265 W Le Moyne St.
Chicago, IL 60642
7. Konow's Corn Maze
Experience Fall Fest in Homer Glen. See if you can find your way through the corn maze. Check out the fun rides and animal barns while you're there. Konow's is open now and has events through the end of October.
16849 S Cedar Rd.
Homer Glen, IL 60491
8. Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm
Kroll's has been putting the fun in fall for 27 years in Waukegan. Pick up a pumpkin and solve an engaging corn maze now through Oct. 31.
13236 W Townline Rd.
Waukegan, IL 60087
9. Puckerville Farms
Come get your pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and more from Pukerville Farms in Lemont. Open seven days a week until Oct. 31.
13332 Bell Rd.
Lemont, IL 60439
10. Sonny Acres Farm
Come see this family owned and operated pumpkin patch from now until Oct. 30. Check out the haunted barn and hayrides, sweet treats and amusement park located in West Chicago.
29W310 North Ave.
West Chicago, IL 60185