Puppy given Narcan after fentanyl exposure in Irvine

A put bull puppy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl in Irvine earlier this week, leading police to have to administer the overdose-reversing drug Narcan to the young pup.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6. According to a Facebook post from the Irvine Police Department, the dog's two owners were arrested at a local Walmart for possession of narcotics. The drugs, including fentanyl, were found in the couple's car.

"Then the female said, ‘Oh, I think my dog is overdosing,’" department spokesman Kyle Oldoerp told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday. "She knew the symptoms because it was the second time the dog had overdosed."

Officers then had to give the puppy the Narcan. In the Facebook video, an officer can be seen holding the dog's head while administering the spray up her nose. Police said the dog "immediately began to recover," and afterward was brought to an emergency vet.

"We are happy to report the dog is recovering fully, and our Animal Services Unit will take possession of her," the post continued.

The dog's parents were identified as Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, and are facing charges of felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.