Push to change public nudity rules in Evanston

In Evanston, nudity on beaches is getting another look.

Currently, Evanston's public nudity ordinance prohibits the showing of female body parts.

Council Member Devon Reid says that's unconstitutional in Illinois — which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

He's calling for an ordinance that treats men and women equally and eliminates ambiguity for transgender people.

Reid says that does not mean Evanston would have "topless beaches."

That item is scheduled to be discussed at the next committee meeting, which is scheduled for July 5.