Quantum Garage unveiled: Fermilab's new Batavia facility holds promise to unlock universe's secrets

A brand-new quantum laboratory that just opened at Fermilab in west suburban Batavia could reveal the secrets of the universe.

Officials from the Department of Energy, NASA and other federal labs were on hand Monday morning for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the facility's opening.

It is called the "Quantum Garage" and it's among the largest quantum research labs in the world.

The Quantum Garage is part of the superconducting quantum materials and systems center or SQMS, which has been operating at Fermilab for three years

"The SQMS Quantum Garage signals a new era in this field. By building on Fermi's unique strengths in related accelerator technology and particle physics, and creating a partnership, which spans across academia, national labs and industry, federal agencies and nations," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new facility is intended to use quantum computing to expand the boundaries of science and engineering and find solutions to pressing challenges including national security, medicine and clean energy.