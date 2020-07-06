Quarantine for travelers coming from 15 states goes into effect

article

Starting Monday, Chicago is putting restrictions on travel to 15 states where coronavirus cases have been rising.

The states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will be affected.

Anyone who is coming from those states have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

The restriction will be place indefinitely.

The city says it will fine people between $100 and $500 a day, up to $7,000 if they break quarantine.

However, it is not clear how the order will be enforced.