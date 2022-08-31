R. Kelly's team calls for acquittal; judge to rule Thursday

R. Kelly's team is now calling for an acquittal.

The motion for an acquittal claims the fed's evidence is insufficient to get a conviction against the disgraced singer.

The defense is arguing the jury couldn't possibly find the 55-year-old guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Witnesses have come into this court and lied, they have been caught lying," said Beau Brindley, attorney for Derrel McDavid.

"All they have to prove for it is Jane's testimony saying, ‘No those are some rent payments he made for me because we were good friends, we maintained a relationship, we were boyfriend and girlfriend for many years,' and that may bother people, but that is still the government’s evidence. They have nothing more to show for it. There was no conspiracy that extended into 2014," said Jennifer Bonjean, R. Kelly's attorney.

The judge will announce a ruling on the motion to acquit Kelly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Similar motions are almost never granted, however, the judge could order a partial acquittal.