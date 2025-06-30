Radio Hall of Fame inducts Alice Cooper, Colin Cowherd, others

The Brief The Radio Hall of Fame announced its 10 new inductees for 2025, including Colin Cowherd, Tom Carballo, or ‘Mojo’, and Alice Cooper. The 2025 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 30 at the Swissotel Hotel in Chicago.



What we know:

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the 2025 Radio Hall of Fame inductees. They include:

Tom Carballo, or Mojo, of Mojo In The Morning – WKQI FM / Detroit

Alice Cooper, Nights with Alice Cooper / Alice's Attic

Colin Cowherd, The Herd with Colin Cowherd

DeDe McGuire, DeDe In The Morning

Mike McVay, McVay Media

Martha Quinn, The Martha Quinn Show, iHeartMedia

Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, The Bob & Sheri Show

Scott Simon, Weekend Edition Saturday, National Public Radio

Shelley "The Playboy" Stewart

Julie Talbot, Premiere Networks

The 2025 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored in-person at a ceremony on Oct. 30 at the Swissotel Hotel in Chicago.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at www.radiohalloffame.com. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Six inductees were determined by a voting panel made up of more than 900 industry professionals. Four inductees were voted on by the Radio Hall of Fame 2025 Nominating Committee.

What they're saying:

"It is an honor to induct another amazing class of talented individuals to the Radio Hall of Fame that adds to the history of radio. These Radio Hall of Famers have entertained us, informed us, and helped to bring special moments to our lives through a medium that does this better than any other. I look forward to welcoming this year’s inductees as we honor their legacies and share their stories which will serve as an inspiration for future generations to come," Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame said.

"Our 2025 Induction Ceremony and Celebration will be a special, standing room only, event honoring the talents, history and contributions of 11 incredible people. I cannot wait to celebrate the careers and impact of these men and women who’ve made a forever positive impact on the radio industry!" Kraig Kitchin, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame said.