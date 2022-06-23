'Rails, Trails, and Ales': Metra offering special trains this summer

Metra is adding some special rides this summer for fun in the southwest suburbs.

From July 2 until September 3, there will be three Saturday trains each way on the Heritage Corridor Line, making stops between Union Station and Joliet.

It's called "Rails, Trails, and Ales."

Metra is offering a list of suggestions along the way, including some popular craft breweries.

A Saturday pass is $7.

Meanwhile, if you are headed to the Pride Parade this weekend, Metra is adding trains to accommodate expected crowds.

Two extra inbound and two extra outbound trains will be added to the schedule Sunday to the UP-North and UP-West lines.

You can find the full schedule on Metra’s website.

The parade kicks off Sunday at noon.