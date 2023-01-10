Video shows line of customers wrapped around newly opened Raising Cane's in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane's opened its first location in downtown Chicago Tuesday.
The restaurant is located on Michigan Avenue in the former Montgomery Ward Building.
A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said the new restaurant features graphics that pay homage to the building's history.
The grand opening featured a roaming photo booth, DJ One Change and the iconic Chicago Bulls DJ.