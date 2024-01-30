Former Chicago Bull Rajon Rondo arrested in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS - Former NBA star Rajon Rondo, who played for the Chicago Bulls, has been arrested on gun and marijuana charges in Indiana.
Police say the 37-year-old was pulled over Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65. During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search, finding items leading to his arrest.
A juvenile who was in the car was released to a family member.
No further information was provided by the police.