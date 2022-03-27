Rally and march in support of Ukraine held in Chicago

Draped in their native flag, Ukrainians in full force marched through downtown Chicago, pleading for more US support.

Thousands stood in solidarity, marching along Michigan Avenue towards Millennium Park.

Before the march, elected officials shared their support for the people of Ukraine outside Water Tower.

"We all want to see the defeat once and for all of Putin," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Chicago).

Congressman Mike Quigley said "Give them the weapons they need to win the battle," said Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Chicago).

It all comes as the United Nations reports more than 1100 civilian casualties, including at least 50 children killed; 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries and the Ukrainian president now asking for one percent of NATO's tanks and planes.

"You can’t kill a spirit, you can kill soul, mind... Ukrainians have spirit, soul and mind," said Maria Pappas.

